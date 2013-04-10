JAKARTA, April 10 Indonesia motorcycle sales, an
indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, grew 7.4 percent in March from a year ago, industry
data (AISI) showed on Wednesday.
In March, a total of 665,334 motorcycles were sold in the
country, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki
.
Sales, driven by emerging middle class consumers and low
interest rates, rose 2.4 percent from the previous month.
Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark rate at a
record low 5.75 percent when policymakers meet on Thursday, as
core inflation remains relatively benign.
Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4
Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5
Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03
Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3
Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3
Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3
Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0
Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8
Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5
Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7
May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5
Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4
Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)