JAKARTA, May 10 Sales of motorbikes in Indonesia, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's top economy, grew at a slower pace in April, industry data showed on Friday. There were 658,673 motorbikes in the month sold in the country, up 6.7 percent from a year ago and led by Honda , Yamaha and Suzuki. Sales, driven by emerging middle class consumers and low interest rates, fell 1 percent on a monthly basis. First quarter gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 6.02 percent, below Bank Indonesia's target of 6.2 percent due to a slow down in private consumption and low investment. A Reuters poll of 11 analysts expected the central bank to keep its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent, with the bank waiting for a key government decision on hiking fuel prices. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)