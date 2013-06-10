JAKARTA, June 10 Sales of motobikes in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's top economy, slowed in May for a second straight month likely due to weaker purchasing power in regions whose economies depend heavily on commodity exports, industry data showed on Monday. Sales in May grew 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 644,668 motorbikes, slower than 6.7 percent in April. The market was led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki. Growth in sales has been slowing in recent months, underpinned by higher downpayment requirements for auto purchases and a decline in commodity prices. The government's plan to raise fuel prices by 33 percent on average this month may help boost sales of motorbikes as an alternatives to cars. But Bank Indonesia has repeatedly said it would tighten monetary policy if inflation climbs as a result of higher fuel prices. Following is a table of sale volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Jacqueline Wong)