JAKARTA, July 8 Sales of motorbikes in Indonesia jumped 21.7 percent in June from a year ago, as higher fuel prices prompted consumers to switch away from cars, industry data showed on Monday. There were 659,504 motorbikes sold, the highest sales in the year, up 2.3 percent on a monthly basis, and led by Honda , Yamaha and Suzuki. The government hiked fuel prices on June 22 by 22 percent for diesel and 44 percent for gasoline, in an effort to curb oil imports and lower its fuel subsidy bill. Here is a table of sale volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)