JAKARTA, Dec 10 Indonesia's motorbike sales grew at a slower pace in November compared to the previous month, as interest rate hikes subdued purchases in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, industry data showed on Tuesday. Motorbike sales in November rose 10.6 percent from a year ago, compared with a 14 percent annual increase in the previous month. The number of motorbikes purchased in November was 687,329, or 3.8 percent fewer than bought in October. According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), November's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd , Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp . Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)