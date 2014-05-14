JAKARTA, May 14 Indonesia's annual motorbike sales rose at a faster pace in April, industry data showed on Wednesday, reflecting a stronger domestic demand. The sales were up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.1 percent in March. According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), there were 727,790 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rising marginally on a monthly basis. For April, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)