JAKARTA, July 15 Indonesia's annual motorbike sales rose at a slightly lower pace in June than the previous month, industry data showed on Monday. Sales in June were up 13.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 14.7 annual percent in May. There were 750,829 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in June, or 1.5 percent more than the previous month, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI). For June, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)