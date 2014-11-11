JAKARTA, Nov 11 Indonesia's motorbike sales in October fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier, industry data showed on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, sales were down 4.4 percent. There were 675,652 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in October, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI). For October, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi & Kim Coghill)