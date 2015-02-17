JAKARTA, Feb 17 Indonesia's motorcycle sales in January fell 13.2 percent from a year earlier, industry association said on Tuesday. Sales were down 9.6 percent from December. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 502,783 in January. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Nick Macfie)