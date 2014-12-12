JAKARTA, Dec 12 Indonesia's motorbike sales in November fell 14.6 percent from a year earlier, an official at its industry association said on Friday. On a monthly basis, sales were down 13.1 percent. There were 587,131 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in November, Sigit Kumala from the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association's (AISI) told Reuters via text message. In mid-November, the government raised fuel prices more than 30 percent. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) Nov 587,131 -14.6 -13.1 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)