JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesia's motorcycle sales in May fell 36.49 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Monday. On a monthly basis, sales fell 10.51 percent in May. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 469,630 in May. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 May 469,630 -10.51 -36.49 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)