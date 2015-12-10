JAKARTA, Dec 10 Indonesia's November motorcycle sales fell 8.8 percent from a year earlier, after a 10.8 percent drop in October, an industry association said on Thursday. On a monthly basis, sales declined 11.2 percent from October. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 535,682 units in November. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by)