JAKARTA, Oct 9 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in September fell 14.7 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Friday, slumping after a modest rise in August. On a monthly basis, sales fell 3.1 percent. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 603,102 in September. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 +16.0 +4.6 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)