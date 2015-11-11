JAKARTA, Nov 11 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in
October fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier, an industry
association said on Wednesday.
On a monthly basis, sales showed no growth after a fall in
September.
Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where
motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 602,882 in October.
Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed.
Sales volume, based on data from the industry association
AISI, was as follows:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2015
Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8
Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7
August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1
July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1
June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5
May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5
Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9
Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7
Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1
Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2
2014
Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92
Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6
Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)