JAKARTA, Mar 14 Indonesia's February motorcycle sales fell 5.6 percent as compared with last year, following a 17.2 percent slump in January, an industry association said on Monday. However on a monthly basis, sales rebounded 26.1 percent from January. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, were 524,864 units in February. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association - AISI - was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)