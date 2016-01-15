JAKARTA, Jan 15 Indonesia's December motorcycle sales fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier, after a 8.8 percent drop in November, an industry association said on Friday. On a monthly basis, sales declined 2.9 percent from November. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, were 520,400 units in December. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nicholas Owen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)