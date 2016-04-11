JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia's motorcycle sales
grew 3.1 percent from the previous year in March, the first
growth in six months, data from an industry association showed
on Monday.
Sales on a monthly basis rebounded 7.3 percent in March to a
total of 563,341 units.
Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption.
Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed.
Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
was as follows:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2016
March 563,341 +7.3 +3.1
Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6
Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2
2015
Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5
Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8
Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8
Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7
August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1
July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1
June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5
May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5
Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9
Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)