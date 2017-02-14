JAKARTA, Feb 14 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 13.8 percent in January from a year earlier, and was the highest annual sales growth since August 2014, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday. Sales stood at 473,879 motorbikes in January, up from 416,263 sold in the same month last year. It was also higher than the 437,879 bikes sold in December. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in January were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 Jan 2016 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 Jul 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 Jun 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)