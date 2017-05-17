JAKARTA, May 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 18.8 percent in April from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Wednesday. Sales stood at 388,045 motorbikes in April, down from 478,036 sold in the same month last year. It was also lower than the 473,896 bikes sold in March. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in April were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 July 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 June 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 April 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 March 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)