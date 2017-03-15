JAKARTA, March 15 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 13.5 percent in February from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Wednesday. Sales stood at 453,763 motorbikes in February, down from 524,864 sold in the same month last year. It was also lower than the 473,879 bikes sold in January. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in February were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 Jul 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 Jun 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)