JAKARTA, May 14 Indonesia's April domestic motorcycle sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, fell 12.4 percent from a year earlier, data from Indonesia's Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) showed on Monday. Sales in April stood at 617,508 motorcycles led by Honda , Yamaha, and Suzuki, after it dipped 12.8 percent year-on-year a month earlier, according to AISI without giving details on the decline. The central bank in March set minimum down payments for housing loans and auto purchases to prevent price bubbles and excessive lending. Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5 Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8 May 706,293 0.2 10.3 Apr 705,165 15.8 7.5