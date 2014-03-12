JAKARTA, March 12 Indonesia's motorbike sales rose in February, recovering from a drop in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday. There were 679,086 motorbikes sold in the country in February, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 10.3 percent year-on-year fall in January. Sales also surged 17.2 percent on a monthly basis. According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), February's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd , Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp . For 2013, around 7.7 million motorbikes were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)