JAKARTA, June 8 Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales, a key indicator of private sector consumption, fell 13.5 percent in May from a year ago and have declined in three consecutive months, said the Indonesian motorcycle industry association (AISI). Motorcycle sales in May stood at a 16 month low of 611,251 motorbikes, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki . Sales on a monthly basis also fell by 1 percent, according to the association's data. Motorcycles are mostly driven by the rising middle class. Sales have been slowing since March when they dropped 12.8 percent, followed by a fall of 12.4 percent in April, because of new down payments requirement for auto purchases due to come into effect on June 15. Southeast Asia's biggest economy will limit the size of housing loans and minimum down payments for auto purchases to prevent loan bubbles and excessive loans. Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5 Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8 May 706,293 0.2 10.3 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Michael Perry)