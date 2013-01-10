JAKARTA, Jan 10 Indonesia's motorbike sales fell nearly 12 percent in 2012 from a year earllier after the government imposed higher down payment requirements for auto purchases in June, industry data showed on Thursday. Some 7.06 million motorbikes were sold last year, compared to 8.01 million in 2011, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki. Sales grew 5.3 percent in December year-on-year, the first expansion after falling for nine consecutive months. However, sales slumped 21 percent on a monthly basis. Indonesia imposed higher down payment requirements for auto purchases to decelerate the growth of consumer loans in the G20 economy. Consumer loans grew 18.9 percent in October, slowing from 19.9 percent in the previous month, according to data from Bank Indonesia. The government expected gross domestic product to expand 6.3 percent in 2012 as buoyant domestic demand and investment helped offset weaker exports. The country's central bank later on Thursday will announce its benchmark policy rate. A Reuters poll prior to the decision showed all 17 economists expect the bank to hold its policy rate at 5.75 percent to promote growth. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)