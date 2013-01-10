JAKARTA, Jan 10 Indonesia's motorbike sales fell
nearly 12 percent in 2012 from a year earllier after the
government imposed higher down payment requirements for auto
purchases in June, industry data showed on Thursday.
Some 7.06 million motorbikes were sold last year, compared
to 8.01 million in 2011, led by Honda, Yamaha
and Suzuki.
Sales grew 5.3 percent in December year-on-year, the first
expansion after falling for nine consecutive months. However,
sales slumped 21 percent on a monthly basis.
Indonesia imposed higher down payment requirements for auto
purchases to decelerate the growth of consumer loans in the G20
economy.
Consumer loans grew 18.9 percent in October, slowing from
19.9 percent in the previous month, according to data from Bank
Indonesia.
The government expected gross domestic product to expand 6.3
percent in 2012 as buoyant domestic demand and investment helped
offset weaker exports.
The country's central bank later on Thursday will announce
its benchmark policy rate. A Reuters poll prior to the decision
showed all 17 economists expect the bank to hold its policy rate
at 5.75 percent to promote growth.
Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3
Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3
Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3
Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0
Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8
Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5
Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7
May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5
Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4
Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8
Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2
Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9
Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)