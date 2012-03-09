Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
(Repeats to fix formatting) JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's domestic motorbike sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, surged 9.2 percent year-on-year in February, the Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) data showed on Friday. Sales in February stood at 666,136 motorbikes, led by Honda , Yamaha and Suzuki, according to AISI. Sales were fell 2.9 percent in January from a year ago. Domestic motorbike sales in Indonesia are supported by a growing middle class and low interest rates. Bank Indonesia on Wednesday held its benchmark overnight rate at 5.75 percent on expectation of rising inflation due to a planned increase in fuel prices. Below is sales volume of domestic motorbike, according to AISI. Month Volume m/m y/y (motorbikes) Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5 Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8 May 706,293 0.2 10.3 Apr 705,165 15.8 7.5 Mar 710,635 16.5 16.7 Feb 610,182 -8.2 13.4 Jan 664,983 29.5 32.2 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.