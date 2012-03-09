(Repeats to fix formatting) JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's domestic motorbike sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, surged 9.2 percent year-on-year in February, the Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) data showed on Friday. Sales in February stood at 666,136 motorbikes, led by Honda , Yamaha and Suzuki, according to AISI. Sales were fell 2.9 percent in January from a year ago. Domestic motorbike sales in Indonesia are supported by a growing middle class and low interest rates. Bank Indonesia on Wednesday held its benchmark overnight rate at 5.75 percent on expectation of rising inflation due to a planned increase in fuel prices. Below is sales volume of domestic motorbike, according to AISI. Month Volume m/m y/y (motorbikes) Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5 Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8 May 706,293 0.2 10.3 Apr 705,165 15.8 7.5 Mar 710,635 16.5 16.7 Feb 610,182 -8.2 13.4 Jan 664,983 29.5 32.2 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)