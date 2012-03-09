JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's domestic
motorbike sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, surged 9.2 percent
year-on-year in February, the Indonesia Motorcycle Industry
Association (AISI) data showed on Friday.
Sales in February stood at 666,136 motorbikes, led by Honda
, Yamaha and Suzuki, according to
AISI. Sales were fell 2.9 percent in January from a year ago.
Domestic motorbike sales in Indonesia are supported by a
growing middle class and low interest rates.
Bank Indonesia on Wednesday held its benchmark overnight
rate at 5.75 percent on expectation of rising inflation due to a
planned increase in fuel prices.
Below is sales volume of domestic motorbike, according to
AISI.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(motorbikes)
Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2
Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9
Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3
Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8
Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9
Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6
Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3
Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5
Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8
May 706,293 0.2 10.3
Apr 705,165 15.8 7.5
Mar 710,635 16.5 16.7
Feb 610,182 -8.2 13.4
Jan 664,983 29.5 32.2
