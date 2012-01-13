JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales in 2011, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast Asia's top economy, grew 7.3 percent from a year ago to 7.9 million, data from an association showed on Friday.

However, sales volumes in December fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 460,535 motorcycles, with sales growth having slowed sharply in the fourth quarter from double-digit levels earlier in 2011.

Sales were led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki , the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) said.

The central bank held its benchmark policy rate at a record low 6 percent on Thursday to support the domestic economy amid a global economic slowdown. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)