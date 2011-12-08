JAKARTA Dec 8 Indonesia's domestic
motorcycle sales, an indicator of private consumption in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, fell 1.8 percent in November
from a year ago, data from association showed on Thursday.
Motorcycle sales grew 2.9 percent in October.
Sales volume in November reached 642,126 units, lower than
653,842 units in the same period last year, led by Honda
, Yamaha and Suzuki, the Indonesian
Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) said.
Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark overnight rate
at 6 percent on Thursday, pausing as it expects recent rate cuts
to help to stimulate the domestic economy next year as global
growth slows.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)