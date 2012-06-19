JAKARTA, June 19 Indonesia's parliament chose Muliaman D. Hadad, a deputy governor at the central bank, as chairman of a new financial services authority on Tuesday in a move that could smooth coordination in supervising the financial sector.

Hadad, 52, has been a deputy governor since 2006 and is in charge of banking regulations. He is also a major player in drafting a proposed bank ownership rule that may cap bank ownership at below 50 percent per institution.

Hadad's selection had been expected and the vote was unanimous.