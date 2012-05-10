JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's central bank kept
its policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent on Thursday for
a third straight month as expected, since it said inflationary
pressures were under control going forward, while growth has
slowed only slightly.
All 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected Bank
Indonesia (BI) to hold the benchmark rate and four of them
expected it to tweak reserve requirements for commercial banks
to absorb liquidity and dampen inflation pressures.
BI made 75 basis points rate cuts in the policy rate
in October and November, then slashed it another 25
bps in February to keep up Indonesia's growth rate at a time
when the global outlook was deteriorating.
Indonesia's economy expanded 6.3 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier. Last year, growth was 6.5 percent,
the highest since 1996.
Inflation in April jumped to a seven-month high of 4.5
percent on an annual basis, amid expectations of higher fuel
costs. The government was blocked by parliament from raising
fuel prices in April, and it has delayed implementation of a
plan to restrict the consumption of subsidised fuels by car
type.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
10-May-2012 5.75
12-April-2012 5.75
08-March-2012 5.75
09-Feb-2012 5.75
12-Jan-2012 6.00
08-Dec-2011 6.00
10-Nov-2011 6.00
11-Oct-2011 6.50
08-Sept-2011 6.75
09-Aug-2011 6.75
12-July-2011 6.75
09-June-2011 6.75
12-May-2011 6.75
12-April-2011 6.75
04-March-2011 6.75
04-Feb-2011 6.75
05-Jan-2011 6.50
03-Dec-2010 6.50
04-Nov-2010 6.50
05-Oct-2010 6.50
03-Sept-2010 6.50
04-Aug-2010 6.50
05-July-2010 6.50
03-June-2010 6.50
05-May-2010 6.50
06-April-2010 6.50
04-March-2010 6.50
04-Feb-2010 6.50
06-Jan-2010 6.50
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)