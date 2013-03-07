JAKARTA, March 7 Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent on Thursday, as expected, despite a surge in headline inflation in February and pressure on the rupiah from the country's trade and current account deficits. The policy rate has been kept at 5.75 percent since February 2012, when it was cut by 25 basis points. A Reuters poll of 13 analysts had expected the benchmark policy rate to be unchanged, partly because annual core inflation - which excludes volatile food and administered prices - softened last month to 4.29 percent. February's annual headline inflation rate was surprisingly high, at a 20-month high of 5.31 percent, compared with 4.57 percent in January. In 2012, Indonesia suffered its first-ever annual trade deficit and a large current account deficit. That contributed to the rupiah being the worst performer among emerging Asian currencies, weakening about 6 percent against the dollar last year. KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent) --------------------------------------- 07-Mar-2013 5.75 12-Feb-2013 5.75 10-Jan-2013 5.75 11-Dec-2012 5.75 08-Nov-2012 5.75 11-Oct-2012 5.75 13-Sept-2012 5.75 09-Aug-2012 5.75 12-July-2012 5.75 12-June-2012 5.75 10-May-2012 5.75 12-April-2012 5.75 08-March-2012 5.75 09-Feb-2012 5.75 12-Jan-2012 6.00 08-Dec-2011 6.00 10-Nov-2011 6.00 11-Oct-2011 6.50 08-Sept-2011 6.75 09-Aug-2011 6.75 12-July-2011 6.75 09-June-2011 6.75 12-May-2011 6.75 12-April-2011 6.75 04-March-2011 6.75 04-Feb-2011 6.75 05-Jan-2011 6.50 CONTEXT - Some of the analysts polled by Reuters expect Bank Indonesia to increase the overnight deposit facility rate, known as Fasbi, by 25-50 basis points this year. BI increased that rate by 25 basis points last August. - Indonesia's February annual inflation jumped to 5.31 percent due to an increase in prices of imported foodstuffs after the government imposed some import limitations and because of a hike in electricity tariffs for certain households in January. - The trade deficit in January narrowed to $170 million from a revised $190 million for December, as exports improved in tandem with recovering global demand. - A recent data release showed a slight improvement in manufacturing activity. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose in February, but export orders fell due to weak demand from Europe and America. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Neil Chatterjee)