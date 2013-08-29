JAKARTA Aug 29 Indonesia's central bank raised
its benchmark reference rate 50 basis points to 7.0 percent on
Thursday in a bid to stabilise the wilting rupiah and economy as
the country battles high inflation and a stock market sell-off.
It also raised its overnight deposit facility rate, FASBI,
50 bps to 5.25 percent and its lending facility rate by 25 bps
to 7.0 percent.
Bank Indonesia (BI) held rates steady at a board meeting on
Aug. 15, and its next monthly meeting had not been scheduled
until Sept. 12. But declines in the rupiah and local
stocks began to accelerate over the last week, prompting
the Thursday session.
In June and July, BI raised the reference rate by a total
of 75 basis points, to 6.50 percent.
BI has been under pressure to raise rates again, as the
rupiah has tumbled to more than four year lows and has been
Asia's second worst-performing this year after the Indian rupee.
Among investors, confidence in the rupiah and Indonesia has
been battered by concerns over a wide current-account deficit
and a spike in inflation, which hit 8.61 percent in July.
The statistics bureau is expected to release August
inflation data on Monday. BI has estimated that August's annual
rate would be above 8.9 percent.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
29-Aug-2013 7.00
15-Aug-2013 6.50
11-Jul-2013 6.50
13-Jun-2013 6.00
14-May-2013 5.75
11-Apr-2013 5.75
07-Mar-2013 5.75
12-Feb-2013 5.75
10-Jan-2013 5.75
For more historical data, please see
