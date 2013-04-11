* 2013 GDP growth f'cast now 6.2-6.6 pct; Q2 at 6.2 pct y/y

* C.bank expects inflationary pressures to ease

* Overnight facility rate also left unchanged

* Rupiah weakens after cbank comments (Updates with details, comments)

By Rieka Rahadiana and Neil Chatterjee

JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent as expected on Thursday, as it sees inflationary pressures easing and softer growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Bank Indonesia's note of caution on growth, coming after the Bank of Korea resisted market calls to cut rates to support its economy, led some economists to see Jakarta's policy rate staying on hold all year.

All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected that the rate, unchanged since February 2012, would again be kept steady, particularly as core inflation eased in March even though headline inflation rose because of higher food costs.

Bank Indonesia (BI) now projects Indonesia to have economic growth of between 6.2 and 6.6 percent this year, versus a previous forecast for 6.3 to 6.8 percent, as it said domestic demand - the main driver of the G20 economy - has moderated.

"The recovery of the global economy is not as optimistic as previously forecast and is still overshadowed by uncertainty," BI said in a statement.

It saw the second quarter's annual GDP growth at 6.2 percent.

Gundy Cahyadi, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said BI's statement "seemed a little more dovish than usual, and certainly the downward revision to 2013 GDP growth forecast... was a clear indication that the central bank would continue to maintain their accommodative policy as long as they can".

Indonesia's exports have been "somewhat disappointing" in the first two months of the year and it seems like the recovery expected in the second half may now be delayed, he said.

WEAKER RUPIAH

BI also did not change its overnight deposit facility rate, which banks get for putting funds at the central bank. However, some analysts expect it to soon raise that rate - known as FASBI - to support the ailing rupiah.

In a move to help reduce inflationary pressures, the central bank said it would absorb market liquidity by issuing more central bank debt and longer term deposits.

BI said depreciation pressure on the rupiah had moderated in the first quarter, and that it would continue to intervene to stabilise the currency. Indonesia's foreign reserves dropped $8 billion in the first quarter due to intervention.

Investors took profits from the rupiah's recent gains after BI's Thursday comments, traders said. Dollar demand from local corporates also put pressure on the rupiah, which dropped 0.12 percent on the day to take losses for the year to 0.7 percent.

Some economists say BI should start raising interest rates to cool inflationary pressures and support the rupiah, which last year was emerging Asia's worst performing currency, weakening about 6 percent against the dollar.

BI said inflationary pressures are expected to ease in line with government efforts to cope with food supply disruptions and the coming harvest season.

In March, Indonesia's annual headline inflation rate was 5.9 percent, above the central bank's target range of 3.5-5.5 percent for the end of 2013.

FUEL WILD CARD

Balancing inflation and growth risks and improving the country's external balances will be a challenge for Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo, who will replace Darmin Nasution as BI's governor next month.

Worries over costly fuel subsidies have built up inflation expectations in Indonesia. The government has decided to focus on curbing the use of subsidised fuel rather than directly hiking prices, but is still working on the details, officials said after a Thursday cabinet meeting.

An announcement on fuel policy has already been postponed twice, with any move politically sensitive ahead of general elections next year.

Indonesia last year saw spending on fuel subsidies swell to 221 trillion rupiah ($22.74 billion) from the budgeted 137.4 trillion rupiah, one factor causing the country to have its first annual trade deficit in 2012.

BI said it expected the balance of payments deficit to fall in the second quarter, but saw the current account deficit growing due to high fuel imports.

Data from the statistics bureau showed the value of imports petrol products was $2.6 billion in February, up 3.5 percent from the previous month.

"Bank Indonesia has chosen not to be pre-emptive, despite the dangers of an inflation overshoot from fuel prices," said Chua Hak Bin, economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore.

($1 = 9,720 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)