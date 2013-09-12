JAKARTA, Sept 12 Indonesia's central bank raised
both its benchmark reference rates, the deposit facility rate
and the lending facility rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, in
a bid to manage inflation, stabilise the rupiah and ensure the
current account deficit at a sustainable level.
The following is the text of Bank Indonesia's monetary
policy statement, translated by Reuters:
"The meeting of Bank Indonesia's board of governors on
September 12, 2013, decided to raise the BI rate by 25 bps to
7.25 percent, the interest rate for the Lending Facility by 25
bps to 7.25 percent and the Deposit Facility interest rate by 25
bps to 5.5 percent.
"The interest rate hikes are further measures to strengthen
Bank Indonesia's policy mix which is focused on managing
inflation, stabilising the rupiah exchange rate, as well as
ensuring the adjustment of the current account deficit is at a
sustainable level.
"Measures to stabilise the rupiah exchange rate are in line
with the fundamental situation and will continue to be done,
supported by measures to strengthen monetary policy and deepen
forex markets. Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen
coordination with the government and FKSSK to maintain
macroeconomic stability and the nation's financial system,
particularly in managing inflation, financial market stability,
as well as lowering the current account deficit and the health
of balance of payments.
"Bank Indonesia sees that those measures together with
various measures taken previously will expedite the adjustment
of the current account deficit and managing inflation towards a
target of 4.5 percent plus/minus 1 percent in 2014.
"Bank Indonesia sees that global economic slowdown and
uncertainty in global financial markets will continue going
forward.
"...the uncertainty related to tapering of monetary stimulus
by the Fed and potential shifting in direction of the global
economy will be continuously monitored.
"Bank Indonesia revises down the estimate of Indonesia's
economic growth in 2013 to 5.5-5.9 percent from an initial
5.8-6.2 percent. On the domestic side, the economic slowdown is
evident from various surveys conducted by Bank Indonesia, such
as the retail sales survey and consumer confidence survey that
are indicating that household consumption tends to slow in the
second half of 2013. Various investment indicators such as
capital goods imports, sales of heavy equipment, and electricity
consumption for the manufacturing industry have been confirming
that non-construction investment is expected to contract in the
second half of 2013.
"On the external side, real exports are expected to improve
amid Indonesia's weaker export commodities prices. Going
forward, in line with prospects for the global economy which are
not as strong as expected, Bank Indonesia also revised the
projection for economic growth in 2014 to 5.8-6.2 percent from
the previous 6.0-6.4 percent.
"The balance of payments is expected to improve. The
estimate would be influenced by a narrow oil and gas trade
deficit, after posting a wide deficit in July 2013 due to high
oil and gas imports to add cushion in anticipating Eid al-Fitr.
"The decline in the current account deficit would also be
affected by weaker domestic demand and various policies to lower
imports.
"Bank Indonesia also sees that the condition of private
external debt remains quite healthy, supported by long tenor
debt composition and is dominated by export-oriented firms.
"The exchange rate of the rupiah is gradually stabilising
and the interbank forex market has turned active. Today, the
rupiah exchange rate continues to show an appreciation trend.
Bank Indonesia sees the development of the rupiah exchange rate
staying consistent with the fundamental situation, as well as
supporting increased exports and lower imports in the adjustment
process of the current account deficit.
"Inflationary expectations eased in August 2013, after
posting quite high inflation in July 2013. Bank Indonesia
expects inflationary pressures going forward will continue to
ease, with inflation in September expected at a very low level.
The prospect of easing inflationary pressure would also be
influenced by the impact of slower domestic demand as well as
actions to strengthening policy coordination between Bank
Indonesia and the government. With this progress, inflation in
2013 is expected to be around 9.0-9.8 percent and easing to
around 4.5 percent plus or minus 1 percent in 2014.
"The stability of the financial system is well manageable,
supported by maintained resilience of the banking industry. Amid
the economic slowdown trend and depreciation in the rupiah, the
resilience of the banking industry remained solid reflected by
high capital adequacy ratio at 18 percent and well above the
minimum provision of 8 percent, and low non performing loans at
1.9 percent in July 2013.
"Meanwhile, loan growth grew quite high in July by 22.3
percent (yoy), and will go down to 22.0 percent (yoy) in August
2013. In addition to base effects, the loan growth is the
realisation of existing commitment. Bank Indonesia will continue
its supervisory action so that economic growth is in line with
economic development and is able to support the stability of the
banking industry and financial system.
For a story on the rate moves and economists' reaction, see
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)