JAKARTA Dec 17 Indonesia's central bank said it
will consider making an easing move at its next meeting in
January, as there should be more room for it.
"We can (ease policy) through quantitative move or through
interest rate. Both will be our consideration in January," Juda
Agung, Bank Indonesia's executive director for monetary and
economic policy, told reporters.
He said a quantitative move could involve lowering a reserve
requirement ratio.
Agung said Bank Indonesia (BI) sees more room to ease policy
after seeing market's muted reaction to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's 25 basis points rate hike on Wednesday.
BI thinks the Fed would raise its main rate by 100 basis
points next year, he added.
Indonesia's central bank also said it would continue to
monitor external risks to the economy, such as China's economic
slowdown and any further U.S interest rates hikes.
BI on Thursday kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50
percent.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji, Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri
Suroyo)