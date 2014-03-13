JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Thursday, as widely expected because pressures over the inflation rate and the rupiah have eased. All 15 analysts in a Reuters poll had projected Bank Indonesia (BI) to keep its reference rate on hold on Thursday. Between June and November, BI raised the benchmark rate by 175 basis points to 7.50 percent to calm markets jittery about the large current-account deficit, sliding rupiah and high inflation. It also held steady the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent) --------------------------------------- 13-Mar-2014 7.50 13-Feb-2014 7.50 09-Jan-2014 7.50 12-Dec-2013 7.50 12-Nov-2013 7.50 08-Oct-2013 7.25 12-Sep-2013 7.25 29-Aug-2013 7.00 15-Aug-2013 6.50 11-Jul-2013 6.50 13-Jun-2013 6.00 14-May-2013 5.75 11-Apr-2013 5.75 07-Mar-2013 5.75 12-Feb-2013 5.75 10-Jan-2013 5.75 For more historical data, please see BIPG (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)