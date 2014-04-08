JAKARTA, April 8 Indonesia's central bank left its key reference rate unchanged on Tuesday, as widely expected, with pressure easing from both the current-account deficit and rupiah. A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had estimated the policy rate would be kept at 7.50 percent for the 5th straight month, after rates were raised a total of 175 basis points between June and November. The central bank also kept the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent) --------------------------------------- 08-Apr-2014 7.50 13-Mar-2014 7.50 13-Feb-2014 7.50 09-Jan-2014 7.50 12-Dec-2013 7.50 12-Nov-2013 7.50 08-Oct-2013 7.25 12-Sep-2013 7.25 29-Aug-2013 7.00 15-Aug-2013 6.50 11-Jul-2013 6.50 13-Jun-2013 6.00 14-May-2013 5.75 11-Apr-2013 5.75 07-Mar-2013 5.75 12-Feb-2013 5.75 10-Jan-2013 5.75 For more historical data, please see BIPG (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)