Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
JAKARTA May 8 Indonesia's central bank kept its key reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, with pressures over inflation and a widening current-account deficit easing.
A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had projected the central bank would keep its policy rate unchanged at 7.50 percent for a sixth straight month. Between June and November, Bank Indonesia raised rates by a total of 175 basis points.
The central bank also left the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
08-May-2014 7.50
08-Apr-2014 7.50
13-Mar-2014 7.50
13-Feb-2014 7.50
09-Jan-2014 7.50
12-Dec-2013 7.50
12-Nov-2013 7.50
08-Oct-2013 7.25
12-Sep-2013 7.25
29-Aug-2013 7.00
15-Aug-2013 6.50
11-Jul-2013 6.50
13-Jun-2013 6.00
14-May-2013 5.75
11-Apr-2013 5.75
07-Mar-2013 5.75
12-Feb-2013 5.75
10-Jan-2013 5.75
For more historical data, please see BIPG
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: