JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia's central bank, moving
quickly to contain inflation after the government raised fuel
prices more than 30 percent, hiked its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Tuesday.
The hike was the first rate-change since November 2013.
Bank Indonesia kept its overnight deposit facility rate,
known as Fasbi, unchanged at 5.75 percent and raised its lending
facility rate by 50 basis points to 8.00 percent.
In his first major economic policy decision since taking the
helm on Oct. 20, President Joko Widodo on Monday night hiked
subsidised gasoline and diesel prices to free up funds for his
reform agenda and tackle Indonesia's current account deficit.
