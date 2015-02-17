(Corrects 1st paragraph to say last rate cut was in 2012, not 2011)

JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's central bank on Tuesday stunned markets by cutting its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2012, by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent, saying the reduced level is consistent with efforts to drive inflation towards its target range.

Bank Indonesia also cut its overnight deposit facility, known as Fasbi, by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent, but it maintained the lending facility rate at 8 percent.

All 20 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast BI to hold the benchmark rate, but two said it was possible BI would cut by 25 basis points to undo the hike in November.

In January, annual inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy was 6.96 percent, lower than December's 8.36 percent.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation to ease to between 3 and 5 percent in 2015.

The economy in 2014 grew 5.02 percent, the slowest pace in five years.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

17-Feb-2015 7.50

15-Jan-2015 7.75

11-Dec-2014 7.75

18-Nov-2014 7.75

13-Nov-2014 7.50

07-Oct-2014 7.50

11-Sep-2014 7.50

14-Aug-2014 7.50

10-Jul-2014 7.50

12-Jun-2014 7.50

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50

(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)