JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's central bank,
which last month surprisingly cut its benchmark rate, on Tuesday
held it steady at 7.50 percent, as expected.
Bank Indonesia said the level of the rate is
consistent with efforts to contain inflation and the current
account deficit.
At the meeting, it also maintained its overnight deposit
facility rate and lending facility rate, at 5.50 percent and
8.00 percent respectively.
In February, Bank Indonesia cut its key rate by 25 basis
points and revised the inflation outlook for 2015 to below 4
percent.
Most analysts in a Reuters poll predicted Bank Indonesia
would hold the rate on Tuesday, but would probably cut sometime
later in the year.
In February, annual inflation eased to 6.29 percent from a
peak in December of 8.36 percent.
But the currency of Southeast Asia's largest economy has
been weakening steadily since BI's last policy meeting.
The rupiah recently has been at its weakest since
August 1998. It traded at 13,181 per dollar on Tuesday,
unchanged after the announcement.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
11-Dec-2014 7.75
18-Nov-2014 7.75
13-Nov-2014 7.50
07-Oct-2014 7.50
11-Sep-2014 7.50
14-Aug-2014 7.50
10-Jul-2014 7.50
12-Jun-2014 7.50
08-May-2014 7.50
08-Apr-2014 7.50
13-Mar-2014 7.50
13-Feb-2014 7.50
09-Jan-2014 7.50
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)