JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia's central bank held
its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as markets had
expected, saying at its policy review on Tuesday that the level
is consistent with efforts to contain inflation and reduce the
current account deficit.
A Reuters poll had forecast Bank Indonesia (BI) to hold the
benchmark rate chiefly because of concerns about the
rupiah currency's vulnerability.
BI also left unchanged both its overnight deposit facility
rate at 5.50 percent and lending facility rate at 8.00 percent.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
11-Dec-2014 7.75
18-Nov-2014 7.75
13-Nov-2014 7.50
07-Oct-2014 7.50
11-Sep-2014 7.50
14-Aug-2014 7.50
10-Jul-2014 7.50
12-Jun-2014 7.50
08-May-2014 7.50
08-Apr-2014 7.50
13-Mar-2014 7.50
13-Feb-2014 7.50
09-Jan-2014 7.50
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)