JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's central bank kept
its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as expected,
ignoring some political pressure to cut because economic growth
has fallen to its slowest pace since 2009.
Bank Indonesia (BI) said the current rate level remains
consistent with efforts to contain inflation and make the
current account deficit healthier.
Eighteen out of 21 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast
BI would hold the benchmark rate steady at 7.50 percent,
where it has been since a 25 basis point cut in February.
BI also left unchanged both its overnight deposit facility
rate at 5.50 percent and lending facility rate at 8.00 percent.
On May 5, Indonesia reported annual growth in the first
quarter of 4.71 percent, the weakest since 2009. Vice President
Jusuf Kalla said recently that policy rate should be reduced
gradually.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
19-May-2015 7.50
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
11-Dec-2014 7.75
18-Nov-2014 7.75
13-Nov-2014 7.50
07-Oct-2014 7.50
11-Sep-2014 7.50
14-Aug-2014 7.50
10-Jul-2014 7.50
12-Jun-2014 7.50
08-May-2014 7.50
08-Apr-2014 7.50
13-Mar-2014 7.50
13-Feb-2014 7.50
09-Jan-2014 7.50
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)