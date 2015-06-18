JAKARTA, June 18 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday kept its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50
percent, as expected, saying the level is still consistent with
efforts to contain inflation and make the current account
deficit healthier.
All 25 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted BI would
hold its key rate at 7.50 percent at Thursday's meeting.
The central bank also stood pat for its overnight deposit
and lending facility rates, leaving them at 5.50 percent and
8.00 percent, respectively.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
18-Jun-2015 7.50
19-May-2015 7.50
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
11-Dec-2014 7.75
18-Nov-2014 7.75
13-Nov-2014 7.50
07-Oct-2014 7.50
11-Sep-2014 7.50
14-Aug-2014 7.50
10-Jul-2014 7.50
12-Jun-2014 7.50
08-May-2014 7.50
08-Apr-2014 7.50
13-Mar-2014 7.50
13-Feb-2014 7.50
09-Jan-2014 7.50
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)