JAKARTA, July 30 Bank Indonesia will have room to loosen its monetary policy after the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates, a central bank official said on Thursday.

Yoga Affandi, deputy director of economic research and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia said the central bank is currently cautious on moving its key rate, "but we should be able to loosen (monetary policy) after the Fed (raises rate)."

Bank Indonesia has kept its benchmark rate at 7.50 percent since February, despite first-quarter economic growth at six year low, on concerns of a weak currency and rising inflation.

The central bank is scheduled to have its next policy meeting on August 18. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)