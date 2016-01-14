JAKARTA Jan 14 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis
points to 7.25 percent to support sagging economic growth, the
first rate change in 11 months.
Bank Indonesia (BI) also cut its overnight deposit facility
rate and lending facility rate by 25 basis points to 5.25
percent and 7.75 percent, respectively.
Ten of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a cut of
the policy rate by 25 basis points, with the rest voting for a
hold.
Annual inflation in December was at a six-year low of 3.35
percent, inside BI's target range of 3-5 percent for 2015 and
2016.
The rupiah was at 13,900 per dollar after the
announcement.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
14-Jan-2016 7.25
17-Dec-2015 7.50
17-Nov-2015 7.50
15-Oct-2015 7.50
17-Sep-2015 7.50
18-Aug-2015 7.50
14-Jul-2015 7.50
18-Jun-2015 7.50
19-May-2015 7.50
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
