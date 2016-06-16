JAKARTA, June 16 Indonesia's central bank cut
its current and future benchmark interest rates by 25 basis
points on Thursday, in a surprise move aimed at reviving
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the benchmark 12-month reference
rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent and the future
benchmark, the 7-day reverse repurchase rate, to 5.25 percent.
The central bank will fully shift to the new benchmark starting
Aug. 19.
BI's other monetary operation rates, the deposit and lending
facility rates, were also cut by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent
and 7.00 percent, respectively.
Out of 19 analysts surveyed by Reuters, 13 had expected BI
to hold the benchmark rate while six forecast a 25 basis points
cut.
The move, coming just hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve
kept its interest rates unchanged, resumes BI's easing cycle
after a two-month pause.
The central bank has now cut its benchmark rate four times
this year to try to spur economic growth.
BI has said its recent easings have been facilitated by
benign inflation - tracking inside its 3-5 percent annual target
range - a relatively stable currency and a narrowing current
account deficit.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
16-Jun-2016 6.50
19-May-2016 6.75
21-Apr-2016 6.75
17-Mar-2016 6.75
18-Feb-2016 7.00
14-Jan-2016 7.25
17-Dec-2015 7.50
17-Nov-2015 7.50
15-Oct-2015 7.50
17-Sep-2015 7.50
18-Aug-2015 7.50
14-Jul-2015 7.50
18-Jun-2015 7.50
19-May-2015 7.50
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
