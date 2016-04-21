JAKARTA, April 21 Indonesia's central bank kept
its benchmark interest rate on hold on Thursday, as expected,
pausing in an easing cycle it began in January.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold the benchmark at
6.75 percent, it said in a statement. It also left the seven-day
reverse repurchase rate, which will become the central bank's
new benchmark come Aug. 19, at 5.50 percent.
BI's other monetary operation rates, the deposit and lending
facility rates, were kept at 4.75 percent and 7.25 percent,
respectively.
All but one of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected
BI to hold rates steady on Thursday.
At each of its first three monthly meetings this year, BI
cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to try to boost
growth, as the outlook for inflation and current account deficit
provided room for easing.
The central bank targets annual inflation at 3-5 percent and
the pace in March was 4.45 percent.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
21-Apr-2016 6.75
17-Mar-2016 6.75
18-Feb-2016 7.00
14-Jan-2016 7.25
17-Dec-2015 7.50
17-Nov-2015 7.50
15-Oct-2015 7.50
17-Sep-2015 7.50
18-Aug-2015 7.50
14-Jul-2015 7.50
18-Jun-2015 7.50
19-May-2015 7.50
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)