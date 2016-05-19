JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's central bank kept
its current and future benchmark interest rates unchanged on
Thursday, as expected.
Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 12-month reference
rate at 6.75 percent and the future benchmark, the 7-day
reverse repurchase rate, at 5.50 percent. The central bank will
fully shift to the new benchmark starting Aug. 19.
BI's other monetary operation rates, the deposit and lending
facility rates, were kept at 4.75 percent and 7.25 percent,
respectively.
Out of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters, 20 had expected BI
to hold the benchmark rate on Thursday.
With inflation and the current account deficit benign and
the rupiah currency relatively stable, the central bank cut its
benchmark rate at its first three meetings this year, by a total
of 75 basis points, in a bid to boost growth.
Indonesia's annual economic growth was 4.92 percent in
January-March, below BI's and markets' forecast of 5.1 percent.
The central bank targets annual inflation at 3-5 percent and
April's pace was 3.60 percent.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
19-May-2016 6.75
21-Apr-2016 6.75
17-Mar-2016 6.75
18-Feb-2016 7.00
14-Jan-2016 7.25
17-Dec-2015 7.50
17-Nov-2015 7.50
15-Oct-2015 7.50
17-Sep-2015 7.50
18-Aug-2015 7.50
14-Jul-2015 7.50
18-Jun-2015 7.50
19-May-2015 7.50
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)