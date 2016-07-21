JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesia's central bank held
its current and future benchmark rates unchanged on Thursday,
against markets' expectations for another cut.
Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 12-month reference
rate and the future benchmark, the 7-day reverse
repurchase rate, at 6.50 percent and 5.25 percent, respectively.
BI is changing benchmarks starting with the next policy
meeting, on Aug. 19.
BI's other monetary operation rates were held, with the
deposit facility rate kept at 4.50 percent, and the lending
facility 7.00 percent.
Eleven of 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected BI to
cut the current benchmark by 25 basis points. The other five
expected a hold.
This year, the central bank has trimmed its benchmark rate
four times, by a total of 1 percentage point. in a bid to help
revive economic growth.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
21-Jul-2016 6.50
16-Jun-2016 6.50
19-May-2016 6.75
21-Apr-2016 6.75
17-Mar-2016 6.75
18-Feb-2016 7.00
14-Jan-2016 7.25
17-Dec-2015 7.50
17-Nov-2015 7.50
15-Oct-2015 7.50
17-Sep-2015 7.50
18-Aug-2015 7.50
14-Jul-2015 7.50
18-Jun-2015 7.50
19-May-2015 7.50
14-Apr-2015 7.50
17-Mar-2015 7.50
17-Feb-2015 7.50
15-Jan-2015 7.75
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)